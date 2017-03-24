Two Killed In School Bus Crash

KHOU Houston Photo

Two Mt Pleasant ISD buses were returning from the Paris Relays last night. Around 10:45 at Talco an 18-wheeler veered into the lead bus carrying the boy’s track team. The girl’s bus was about a mile behind. The bus driver, Van Bowen, tried to avoid being hit head-on by the 18-wheeler and went into the ditch. The 18-wheeler struck the bus despite the bus driver’s efforts and a car, driven by a Mt Pleasant girl’s assistant track team Coach Angela Beard. The accident killed the driver of the 18-wheeler, Bradley Farmer, 50, of Borard MO, and Coach Beard. Paramedics transported Coach Van Bowen to a Tyler hospital with a student. Doctors released the student and took Coach Bowen into one surgery overnight. He is in critical condition. First Responders and paramedics took a total of 20 people to five area hospitals including Titus Regional, ETMC Pittsburg, Hopkins County Regional, and Parkland. Not involved was the girl’s track team bus. Superintendent Judd Marshall said Mt Pleasant schools are open with clergy on hand including other schools helping with students today.