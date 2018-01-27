Two Men Arrested After Car Crash

TYLER 01/26/2018-At approximately 2:11 pm, a Highway Patrol Trooper observed a 2007 Toyota pick-up traveling north on Sand Page Rd. in Gregg County. The vehicle was reported stolen from Gregg County.

The Trooper activated the emergency lights and attempted to stop the Toyota, but the driver chose to evade police. The pickup disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of Tryon Road and US 259. It collided with a Chevrolet Cruz in the intersection. After the collision, two suspects fled from the pickup, one brandishing a firearm.

Troopers chased the suspects on foot until the armed suspect eventually threw down the weapon and gave up. The other defendant also gave up, and officials arrested both without incident. Officers recovered two stolen guns, in addition to roughly $1300 in additional stolen property in the event.

Paramedics treated and released the driver and passenger in the Chevrolet Cruz involved in the collision. The two individuals taken into custody were transported to GSMC in Longview for medical clearance before incarceration. There were no troopers injured in the incident.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was a 16-year-old and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center charged with Felony Evading, Theft of Property, Theft of Firearm and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. The passenger in the stolen vehicle was transported to the Gregg County Jail and charged with Evading on Foot, Theft of a Firearm, Tampering with Evidence, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. The incident is under investigation, and no additional information is currently available.