Paris police were called to a motel in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286 where 38 year old Kevin Kenemore had rented a room using the credit card of a deceased person. He was arrested for credit/debit card abuse. Further investigation resulted in 32 year old Landon Sain being found in possession of the credit card belonging to the deceased person and property gained from using the card. HE was also arrested.