Two Northeast Texas HS athletes have been hospitalized after a motor vehicle collision on Hwy 154. State Troopers say 16 year old Henry Dells, and his passenger, 17 year old Luis Dells, both of Diana, pulled into into the path of a pickup. Both were transported to a Longview hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Luis is a track runner, and Henry plays football for New Diana High School.