Two men have pleaded not guilty to murder in Hunt County District Court. Martin Ray Malone, 61, of Wills Point, is charged with fatally shooting 54-year-old Jayme Malone Lopez, also of Wills Point. Curtis Doys Rust, Jr., 61, of Greenville, is accused of shooting to death 38-year-old William Shay Sisk of Caddo Mills. Both suspects remain behind bars in lieu of $500,000 each.