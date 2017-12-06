Two-Vehicle Accident In Rusk County Last Weekend

On December 02, at approximately 3:50 pm, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on SL-571 in Rusk County. Reportedly the driver of a 2012 Jeep Patriot, driven by a female juvenile, was traveling south on SL-571 while at the same time a 2005 Nissan Armada, driven by Floryan Mandoljano, 30, was going north on the same roadway. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Jeep swerved into the opposite lane, causing Mandoljano to take evasive action to the right but the vehicles collided. The Nissan was spun counter-clockwise and began to roll to its right, coming to rest on the shoulder of the roadway. The Jeep turned counter-clockwise and came to rest in the southbound lane facing west.

Paramedics transported Mandoljano to ETMC-Henderson along with his passenger Alfredo Guel, 42. They took the driver of the Jeep to Christus Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler. Four other juveniles in the jeep were transported to ETMC-Henderson while they took the fifth person to ETMC-Tyler. As information becomes available and verified, it will be released. It is a preliminary report only. The investigation is ongoing.