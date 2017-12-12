Two-Vehicle Crash At Ore City

At approximately 6:32 Tuesday morning, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-259 1.5 miles north of Ore City. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of a 2017 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was pulling out of a parking lot, failing to yield the right of way to cross traffic on US-259. A 2001 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on US-259, struck the towed semi-trailer. Paramedics transported the driver of the Toyota to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview in critical condition. This crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time. Reportedly the patient’s last name was Stroman and a brother of a Morris County Deputy.