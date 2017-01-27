TX 11 Closing In Pittsburg

Highway 11 Railroad Crossing Closed In Pittsburg traffic detoured around loop

SH 11 is closing to traffic the railroad crossing Sunday (Jan 29) from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

ATLANTA — Motorists who frequently travel State Highway 11 in Pittsburg will need to find an alternate route on Sunday afternoon (Jan 29). Union Pacific Railroad is closing the highway to through-traffic on this date to make repairs to the railroad crossing.

Workers will detour trucks onto US 271 and Loop 179. Other vehicles may use local roads they find more convenient. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant maintenance section at 903-572-8511 for more information.