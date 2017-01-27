cypress basin hospice
Adkin’s Finance
Wood Air Header
Tri-City Charter
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Car-Mart Header
Morrell banner
Hess-Header Banner
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event

TX 11 Closing In Pittsburg

5 hours ago News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

Pittsburg

Highway 11 Railroad Crossing Closed In Pittsburg traffic detoured around loop

SH 11 is closing to traffic the railroad crossing Sunday (Jan 29) from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm.

ATLANTA — Motorists who frequently travel State Highway 11 in Pittsburg will need to find an alternate route on Sunday afternoon (Jan 29). Union Pacific Railroad is closing the highway to through-traffic on this date to make repairs to the railroad crossing.

Workers will detour trucks onto US 271 and Loop 179. Other vehicles may use local roads they find more convenient. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant maintenance section at 903-572-8511 for more information.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     