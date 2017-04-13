TX House Committee Advances Fantasy Sports Legislation

AUSTIN, TX – The Texas House Committee on Licensing and Administrative Procedures today passed House Bill 1457 on a 6-1 vote to clarify and affirm the legality of fantasy sports in Texas.

“Today’s committee vote is an important step toward affirming the right of Texans to play fantasy sports,” stated Scott Dunaway, spokesperson for the Texas Fantasy Sports Alliance. “Fantasy sports in our state are no different from other legal contests that Texans have enjoyed for decades. Technology has simply evolved the way Texans compete. We look forward to working with elected officials, stakeholders and players to ensure this important personal economic liberty is protected.”

A companion bill, SB-1970, was filed in the Texas Senate by conservative champion, Senator Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham).