TxDOT Begins Work In Red River County

Work Has Begun on FM 1158 in Red River County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work to rehabilitate and resurface FM 1158 in Red River County began Jan. 25.

The contractor, DL Lennon Inc., Commerce, Texas, was awarded the contract for this project valued at more than $2 million. The target completion date for this road improvement project is July 2018, weather permitting.

The work will extend northeastward along FM 1158 from its intersection with FM 114 to its junction with County Road 26300, approximately 3.8 miles.

The contractor will replace culverts and apply safety end-treatments, reconstruct and widen the existing pavement to 26 feet, and apply a new surface to the roadway, officials said. During construction, flaggers will be present to direct traffic during temporary lane closures. The adjacent properties will have access at all times.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through temporary work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.