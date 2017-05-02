TxDOT Celebrates Centennial Milestone

PARIS – This year marks a centennial milestone of achievement for the Texas Department of Transportation and its employees statewide. To celebrate the agency’s first 100 years of service to Texas, the nine-county Paris District in Northeast Texas will host a Centennial Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8 at the Love Civic Center in Paris.

The event will feature a traveling historical exhibit with a refurbished 1918 Liberty Truck, graphic banners, and some items used in the agency’s century-long history. This centennial event and others slated statewide throughout the year, highlight TxDOT’s ongoing mission of connecting Texans to what matters most – the people and places they love.

Visitors at the Paris event will also get to compare the famous 1918 Liberty Truck to several pieces of modern equipment that agency employees use every day in their maintenance and construction work. They will also have a chance to discuss the work in Northeast Texas with representatives of the district’s four area offices.

As the state’s economy and population continue to grow, TxDOT remains committed to meeting Texas’ ongoing and ever-changing transportation needs. In the early 1900s, the goal was connecting farms and ranches to market; today, it’s safely moving goods and a population of more than 27 million across a nation-leading 80,000 miles of state-maintained roadways, even in the midst of growth in our residents and trade.