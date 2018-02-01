TxDOT Changing Cross Traffic on FM 3417 To Airport

The crossing of FM 3417 at US 271 south of Mount Pleasant will close for three days, Monday through Wednesday (Feb. 5-7) while work is conducted to set beams for the new overpass construction. Traffic on US 271 will not be affected, but there is a detour for motorists that need to travel on FM 3417 or Mike Hall Parkway to the airport.

Motorists needing to go north on US 271 from FM 3417 or to the airport from US 271 will be detoured southbound US 271 to Loop 255 near Pilgrims Pride and then back onto northbound US 271 to Mike Hall Parkway. Motorist needing to go south on US 271 or to FM 3417 will be detoured northbound on US 271 to the County Road 4530 underpass and then back onto southbound US 271. Portable message boards have been placed near the construction zone to advise motorists, and the detour route will be signed accordingly.

The construction work completions should take three days, but weather conditions or other unforeseen problems could change the scheduled completion date.

Anyone having questions about the construction work or alternate travel routes can contact the TxDOT Area Office in Mount Pleasant at 903-572-8511.