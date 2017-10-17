TxDOT Cleans Up Harvey’s Mess

TxDOT removes more than ten million cubic feet of debris helping communities recover from Hurricane Harvey. Ongoing clean-up effort totals enough trash to fill 186 football fields one foot high

Oct.16, 2017

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation has collected more than 10 million cubic feet of debris – or the equivalent of about 186 football fields – in the four districts most impacted by Hurricane Harvey since landfall August 25. From Corpus Christi to Houston and numerous towns in between, TxDOT crews have worked tirelessly to help clear roadways and help citizens in their ongoing recovery efforts.

“We continue to deliver much-needed service to those communities seeking our assistance,” said TxDOT Deputy Executive Director Marc Williams. “I am so proud of the men and women of TxDOT who have so selflessly given their time and energy to this clean-up effort, even while many of them continue coping with their losses.”

More than 600 TxDOT employees working weekly rotations have been brought in from around the state to assist local employees with debris removal in the hardest-hit areas on the coast from Corpus Christi to Beaumont. At the height of the storm, more than 500 road closures impacted the state transportation system. Today, only one road — Park Road 1C in Buescher State Park in Bastrop County — remains closed due to damage. Additionally, TxDOT inspected more than 4,300 bridges following the storm, and only 13 required repair.

Of the 25 State of Texas Assistance Requests for debris removal TxDOT has received, we’ve completed work in ten counties and cities.