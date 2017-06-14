TxDOT Hosts Public Meeting

TxDOT is hosting a public meeting to present ‘Freight Mobility Plan.’ It is Tuesday (Jun 27) from 8:30 until 11:00 am at Texarkana Convention Center, Ballroom B, 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road, Texarkana, TX.

The public and media are welcome to discuss the future of freight mobility in Texas as TxDOT solicits input on freight transportation system priorities and presents proposed freight corridors.

AUSTIN — As the state’s population and economy continue to boom, the Texas Department of Transportation invites the public, local leaders and stakeholders to participate in a series of planning sessions related to the agency’s freight mobility strategy leading into the future. These meetings will present TxDOT’s Texas highway freight network, along with proposed freight corridors and freight transportation system priorities. The goal of the transportation plan is to address urban roadway congestion, improve rural connectivity and bolster the efficiency of international commerce while meeting the future needs of consumers and industry.