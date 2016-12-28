TxDOT – Paris

FM 196 Improvements Planned in Lamar County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work will soon begin to improve FM 196 in Lamar County.

Contractor Highway 19 Construction, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was awarded the contract for this project valued at more than $2.4 million. TxDOT officials said the contractor has 144 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project. The contractor will begin setting alert signs along the roadway on Jan. 3, 2017, and begin work on Jan. 4, 2017. The target completion date is September 2017.

This work on FM 196 will extend 4.8 miles from US 271 southward to FM 1501. The contractor will replace and install safety treatments on culverts; reconstruct and widen the pavement to 24 feet wide; and resurface the roadway, TxDOT officials said.

Construction from US 271 to just south of Prairiland Schools will not begin until June 2017, to minimize traffic congestion and conflicts with parents, students and teachers.

Drivers should reduce their speed, obey warning signs, and be on alert for flagmen directing traffic so they can travel through work zones safely. Access to adjacent property will be maintained at all times while this work is underway, TxDOT officials said.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.