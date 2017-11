A TxDOT project to upgrade the pavement on Highway 19 from just south of the intersection of US 69 and SH 19 in Emory to the Van Zandt county line begins today in Rains County. The contractor was granted 210 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $6.5 million. The projected completion date of this pavement upgrade project is late August 2018.