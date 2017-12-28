TxDOT Prepairs For Winter Weather

With winter precipitation predicted for New Year’s Weekend, TxDOT’s trucks out today and tomorrow spraying significant highways, bridges, and overpasses with a brine solution. The solution is a mixture of salt and water that binds to the pavement and helps prevent any precipitation from freezing on the structures. The treatment will appear as light white lines on the road.

Pretreating roadways and bridges with brine have proven to be an efficient way to prevent early icing on these facilities. The salt mixes with the precipitation creating a solution that requires much lower temperatures to freeze. The brine solution is also much more environmentally friendly than using rock salt on roadways.

Once winter precipitation begins, TxDOT will have crews out around the clock working on the highways to keep them open to traffic and as safe as possible for motorists that have to travel in the poor weather conditions.

Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when driving in winter weather and always slow down and drive according to conditions. Drivers should never slam on their brakes which can cause the vehicle to begin skidding. If the car starts sliding, the driver should take their foot off the accelerator and turn their steering wheel in the direction they want their vehicle to travel without oversteering.

For road conditions in Texas, motorists can log onto www.DriveTexas.gov and can view more winter driving tips at www.TxDOT.gov.

