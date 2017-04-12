TxDOT Starts Work On US 69

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that GHB Equipment Company LLC, Bonham, Texas, has begun installing safety upgrades on US 69 in Grayson, Fannin and Hunt Counties from Bells, Texas, to Greenville, Texas.

The contractor will upgrade existing guardrails and install safety end treatments on large cross structures along US 69, beginning at State Highway 56 in Grayson County and extending to US 380 in Hunt County.

Officials said the contractor was granted 180 working days, weather permitting, to complete this highway upgrade project valued at more than $3.1 million. The contractor began work April 10, and the target completion date is December 2017.

This work will sometimes require the contractor to use temporary lane closures, but flaggers will be present to guide traffic when closures occur, officials said. Motorists who travel in this area are advised to remain alerted for lane closures while this work is underway, obey all traffic controls on site, and reduce their speed while approaching and traveling through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.