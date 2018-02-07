TxDOT Urges You To Keep Campaign Signs Legal

All signs must be off the right of way

ATLANTA – Texans take great pride in their beautiful, scenic state. They also like to boast about its nationally renowned highway system with its many varieties of wildflowers.

During campaign season, however, the landscape blooms with a different flower, the political sign. On private property, posters can be a thing of beauty to supporters. On public lands, they are illegal.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) would like to remind candidates and their supporters of a few things when erecting political signs:

• Do not place campaign signs on or within any public right-of-way as State law expressly prohibits this. It includes trees, telephone poles, traffic signs, and other objects on the right of way. Signs in violation will be removed by TxDOT employees, a county sheriff or a constable, depending upon the jurisdiction.

• If you place signs inside of incorporated city limits, make sure to check with the city because the posters may be subject to a local ordinance.

• You may place signs on private property along all state highways with the property owner’s permission.

• Signs must meet some basic criteria. The posters must be made of lightweight material and can be up to 50 square feet in size. You can display your banners as early as 90 days before an election, but no earlier. Signs also must be removed within ten days after the election.

If someone needs help in determining where campaign signs can go or to find out more information about campaign signs and the law, they can contact the nearest TxDOT Office.