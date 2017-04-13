UIL Academic and One-Act Play State Meet Information

AUSTIN— The 2017 University Interscholastic League will welcome more than 3,000 participants from across Texas to the Academic State Meet and One-Act Play State Meet in April.

Conferences 4A-6A will compete in the One-Act Play State Meet April 12-14, at the Raymond E. Hartfield Round Rock ISD Performing Acts Center. Conferences 1A-3A will be held April 18-20 at the Jerry Fay Wilhelm Bastrop ISD Performing Arts Center.

The Academic State Meet, including contests in journalism, math, science, language arts, business education, computer science and social studies will take place April 21-22 on the University of Texas at Austin campus. Speech events will take place May 22-23.

State Meet Participants, Schedules, and Results:

Participants in the UIL Academic State Meet can be found on the UIL website, along with a schedule of contest times and locations.

Complete results of the UIL Academic State Meet will be posted on the UIL website www.uiltexas.org throughout the meet.