Area round of football picks up action during the Thanksgiving Holiday. East Texas Broadcasting will be carrying the following games live this Friday. Daingerfield takes on Gunter at 1:00 pm at Royse City on K-Lake 97.7. At 2:00 pm Mt Vernon continues their trip with Kemp on Star 95.9. And at 2:30 pm it is the kickoff of the Hughes Springs and Grandview game at Mesquite Memorial Stadium on Star 96.9. Saturday at 7:30 pm, Rivercrest takes on Lovelady at Athens on KOYN 93.9.