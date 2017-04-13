UIL Conference 4A Boys Soccer Regional Final Forfeited

The Conference 4A boys soccer state tournament pairings have changed due to a forfeit by Houston Wheatley High School. Houston Washington High School will be designated as the UIL Soccer State Tournament qualifying team.

Houston Wheatley has forfeited the Conference 4A Region 3 boys soccer regional final after a routine eligibility check in preparation for the state tournament revealed an ineligible player participated in the regional soccer tournament. Houston ISD and Houston Wheatley self-reported this violation to the UIL. The minimum penalty for use of an ineligible player is forfeiture of that contest.

Houston Washington was defeated by Houston Wheatley in the regional final. Houston Washington will now advance to face Kilgore in the Conference 4A boys soccer state semifinal tomorrow at 4 p.m. Updated state tournament pairings are below.

2017 UIL Soccer State Tournament Pairings

April 12-15, 2017

Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex (Georgetown, TX)

Wednesday, April 12

Conference 4A Girls Semifinals

11 a.m. Stephenville (23-4) vs. Athens (15-10-1)

1:30 p.m. Jasper (26-1) vs. Boerne (20-4-1)

Conference 4A Boys Semifinals

4 p.m. Houston Washington (13-1) vs. Kilgore (19-5-2)

6:30 p.m. Progreso (24-5-2) vs. Bridgeport (18-3-5)

Thursday, April 13

Conference 5A Girls Semifinals

9:30 a.m. Dallas Highland Park (25-0) vs. Boerne Champion (16-8-2)

12:00 p.m. Leander Rouse (20-1-4) vs. Aledo (21-3-3)

Conference 4A Girls Finals

2:30 p.m. Girls Conference 4A Final

Conference 5A Boys Semifinals

5:00 p.m. Frisco Wakeland (20-4-1) vs. Wichita Falls (16-2-6)

7:30 p.m. Brownsville Lopez (16-3) vs. Waller (21-5-3)

Friday, April 14

Conference 6A Girls Semifinals

9:30 a.m. Keller (21-2-2) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson (17-4-4)

12:00 p.m. Austin Vandegrift (19-1-4) vs. Katy Tompkins (18-4-3)

Conference 4A Boys Finals

2:30 p.m. Boys Conference 4A Final

Conference 6A Boys Semifinals

5:00 p.m. Arlington Houston (21-2-2) vs. Pasadena Dobie (20-2-4)

7:30 p.m. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (30-3-1) vs. Dallas Jesuit (20-3-1)

Saturday, April 15

11:00 a.m. Girls Conference 5A Final

1:30 p.m. Boys Conference 5A Final

4:00 p.m. Girls Conference 6A Final

6:30 p.m. Boys Conference 6A Final