UIL Council Results

UIL Legislative Council Meeting Results

AUSTIN, Texas – The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Sunday and Monday to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music and policy.

The Legislative Council approved adding Copy Editing, Mariachi, Robotics and Spirit as sanctioned UIL contests. The council added these activities as pilot contests over the last three years.

In athletics, the Council approved altering the practice start date for ninth-grade football. Practice may begin the first Monday in August for all conferences. Previously, ninth-grade football players start their practice the second Monday in August.

All rule changes approved during this meeting are on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/Oct2017_ProposalsFull_LC.pdf.

The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments passed by the Legislative Council before they may take effect.