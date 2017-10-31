UIL Cross Country State Meet Information

AUSTIN, TX— The 2017 UIL Cross Country State Championships will be Saturday (Nov 4) at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

Meet Schedule:

8:30 a.m. – 5A Girls

9:10 a.m. – 5A Boys

9:50 a.m. – 6A Girls

10:30 a.m. – 6A Boys

11:10 a.m. – 1A Girls

11:40 a.m. – 1A Boys

12:20 p.m. – 2A Girls

12:50 p.m. – 2A Boys

1:30 p.m. – 3A Girls

2:00 p.m. – 3A Boys

2:40 p.m. – 4A Girls

3:10 p.m. – 4A Boys

State Meet participants are on the UIL website at the following link http://www.uiltexas.org/cross-country/state/cross-country-state-meet-qualifiers-results

Complete meet results may be found on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/ throughout the day Saturday.

Admission is $10 per adult and $7 for per student. Parking and shuttle service will be available at Dell Diamond for $5 per car. Tickets are only available on-site and will be CASH ONLY.

The 2017 UIL Cross Country State Meet will be available LIVE on the NFHS Network. Live coverage of the UIL Cross Country State Meet begins on Saturday (Nov 4) at 8:30 a.m. CST. Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend the event can watch the Cross Country State Meet live online with a subscription at http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil. Subscribers can also see the tournament by downloading the NFHS Network app for iPhone and Android devices.