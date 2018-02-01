UIL District Realignment Announced Today Plus High School Basketball

District realignment for the next two school years is set to be released this morning at 9:00 am. Enrollment numbers were announced in early December as schools prepare today to find out who they’ll be up against in UIL competitions for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years.

—

Area soccer teams will be back on the pitch this weekend.

—

Paris – The Paris Wildcats bring in the Pleasant Grove Hawks to Wildcat Stadium while the Lady Cats visit Texarkana to face the Lady Hawks. Girls begin at 6:30 at Pleasant Grove. The boys start at home at 7:15 . North Lamar is at R.L. Maddox Stadium as they host the Chapel Hill Red Devils. The Pantherettes will start the afternoon off at Maddox with a match against Celina at 4:00 pm. The Panthers and Red Devils follow.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers begin district play at Sam Parker Field as they bring in the Hallsville Bobcats. The Lady Tigers begin their playoff journey on the road against the Lady Bobcats. The boys begin at 6:45 . The girls play at 7:00. The Chapel Hill Red Devils are coming down the stretch of their non-district schedule. Coach Francisco Medina leads his team to Paris to face off with the North Lamar Panthers. The match will begin around 6:00 pm.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats open up the district season at home as they welcome in the Pine Tree Pirates to Wildcat Stadium. The Lady Cats will travel to Longview for their district opener with the Lady Pirates. Both matches begin at 7:00 pm. The Sulphur Springs basketball team will be off this weekend while the North Hopkins Panthers play a rivalry game on the road against the Cumby Trojans. Varsity girls tip-off at 6:00 pm. The boys follow.

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks fall to the Phoenix Suns 102-88. Dirk Nowitzki finished with 14 to lead the Mavs as Dallas falls to 16-36 on the season.

In college hoops, the tenth-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders hold on the beat the Texas Longhorns, 73-71 in overtime. Tech remains one game behind Kansas in the Big 12 standings.