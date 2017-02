UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings

2017 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament

March 2-4, 2017

Alamodome (San Antonio, TX)

Thursday, March 2

Conference 1A Semifinals

8:30 a.m. Nazareth (33-1) vs. Slocum (25-9)

10:00 a.m. Dodd City (31-3) vs. Garden City (27-6)

Conference 3A Semifinals

1:30 p.m. Buffalo (27-4) vs. Mount Vernon (32-5)

3:00 p.m. Canadian (31-3) vs. Goliad (29-7)

Conference 5A Semifinals

7:00 p.m. Canyon (29-3) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (34-4)

8:30 p.m. Mansfield Timberview (36-2) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (29-9)

Friday, March 3

Conference 2A Semifinals

8:30 a.m. Martin’s Mill (36-2) vs. Weimar (32-8)

10:00 a.m. Woden (35-2) vs. Panhandle (28-6)

Conference 4A Semifinals

1:30 p.m. Argyle (35-2) vs. Wharton (31-7)

3:00 p.m. Liberty Hill (35-2) vs. Godley (35-4)

Conference 6A Semifinals

7:00 p.m. Cypress Ranch (31-6) vs. Pflugerville (31-7)

8:30 p.m. Duncanville (37-2) vs. Converse Judson (28-6)

Saturday, March 4

8:30 a.m. Conference 1A FINAL

10:00 a.m. Conference 3A FINAL

1:30 p.m. Conference 2A FINAL

3:00 p.m. Conference 5A FINAL

7:00 p.m. Conference 4A FINAL

8:30 p.m. Conference 6A FINAL