2017 UIL Golf State Tournament Results
Conferences 1A-6A Girls Round 1 – May 15-16, 2017
1A Girls Course: Lions Municipal Golf Course// Yardage: 4,931// Par: 71
1A Girls Team Results
|School
|Players
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|Notes
|Blanket
|Kenzie Tidwell, Cassie Furry, Emily Furry, Marki Kinkade
|382
|0
|382
|Utopia
|Ashley McDonald, Sydney Arnim, Calsey Kay, Kristen Cox, Mikaela Loman
|392
|0
|392
|Tioga
|Brittany Barnett, Destini Maness, Demi Wilson, Peyton Moore, Emily Adlof
|404
|0
|404
|Iredell
|Savanna Potter, Kyra Coffell, Hannah Fowler, Madison Ogburn, Ally Johnson
|405
|0
|405
|Happy
|Alisa Talley, Kenna Bryan, Macee Johnson, Kadyn Hunt, Sadie Bow
|406
|0
|406
|Bronte
|India Chumrey, Kaily Torres, Payton Arrott, Baily Torres, Darby Duncan
|411
|0
|411
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|Addison Walker, Journey Sorrell, McKinley Begert, Tatum Meadows, Shaley Goad
|414
|0
|414
|Robert Lee
|Jaycee Crisp, Autumn Ramon, Aimee Zimmermann, Megan Grantham, Kelby Clawson
|416
|0
|416
|Ackerly Sands
|Kaylee French, Alexis Gonzalez, Mattie Grumbles, Reagan Hamlin
|429
|0
|429
|Knippa
|Avery Willis, Rebekah Ramirez, Victoria Davis, Hailey Cook
|439
|0
|439
|Matador Motley County
|Emily Jameson, Cambrie Marshal, Autumn Woolsey, Sierra Jameson
|465
|0
|465
|Moulton
|Lilee Jahn, Mercedes Manzano, T Meisetschleager, Baily Bohuslaz, Mandy Mitchon
|492
|0
|492
1A Girls Individual Results
|Name
|School
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|Notes
|Skylar Mast
|Richards
|78
|0
|78
|Shaley Goad
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|80
|0
|80
|Marki Kinkade
|Blanket
|81
|0
|81
|Mikaela Loman
|Utopia
|81
|0
|81
|Sierra Jameson
|Matador Motley County
|84
|0
|84
|Kristen Cox
|Utopia
|86
|0
|86
|Kelby Clawson
|Robert Lee
|88
|0
|88
|Ally Johnson
|Iredell
|90
|0
|90
|Darby Duncan
|Bronte
|93
|0
|93
|Emily Adlof
|Tioga
|94
|0
|94
|Merrit Mitchell
|White Deer
|94
|0
|94
|Tatum Meadows
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|95
|0
|95
|Reagan Hamlin
|Ackerly Sands
|95
|0
|95
|Logan Wood
|Garden City
|97
|0
|97
|Sadie Bow
|Happy
|98
|0
|98
|Peyton Moore
|Tioga
|98
|0
|98
|Hailey Cook
|Knippa
|99
|0
|99
|Addi Harris
|Happy
|99
|0
|99
|Hannah Bunch
|Lipan
|99
|0
|99
|Cassie Furry
|Blanket
|100
|0
|100
|Emily Furry
|Blanket
|100
|0
|100
|Demi Wilson
|Tioga
|100
|0
|100
|Kadyn Hunt
|Happy
|101
|0
|101
|Kenzie Tidwell
|Blanket
|101
|0
|101
|Mattie Grumbles
|Ackerly Sands
|101
|0
|101
|Kamree Lewis
|Richland Springs
|101
|0
|101
|Maycee Webb
|Leakey
|101
|0
|101
|Bryn Arnold
|Spur
|101
|0
|101
|Madison Ogburn
|Iredell
|102
|0
|102
|Macee Johnson
|Happy
|103
|0
|103
|Megan Grantham
|Robert Lee
|103
|0
|103
|Kenny Bryan
|Happy
|104
|0
|104
|Baily Torres
|Bronte
|104
|0
|104
|Sloane Bratcher
|Veribest
|104
|0
|104
|Payton Arrott
|Bronte
|105
|0
|105
|Calsey Kay
|Utopia
|105
|0
|105
|Hannah Fowler
|Iredell
|105
|0
|105
|Alexis Gonzalez
|Ackerly Sands
|106
|0
|106
|Autumn Woolsey
|Matador Motley County
|107
|0
|107
|Mandy Mitchon
|Moulton
|107
|0
|107
|Kyra Coffell
|Iredell
|108
|0
|108
|Kaily Torres
|Bronte
|109
|0
|109
|Alisa Talley
|Happy
|110
|0
|110
|Aimee Zimmermann
|Robert Lee
|110
|0
|110
|McKinley Begert
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|111
|0
|111
|Savanna Potter
|Iredell
|111
|0
|111
|Destini Maness
|Tioga
|112
|0
|112
|Victoria Davis
|Knippa
|112
|0
|112
|Rebekah Ramirez
|Knippa
|113
|0
|113
|Autumn Ramon
|Robert Lee
|115
|0
|115
|Avery Willis
|Knippa
|115
|0
|115
|Hope Phipps
|Forestburg
|115
|0
|115
|Jaycee Crisp
|Robert Lee
|117
|0
|117
|Brittany Barnett
|Tioga
|117
|0
|117
|India Chumrey
|Bronte
|118
|0
|118
|Brianna Webb
|Leakey
|118
|0
|118
|Talyn Brown
|Gordon
|118
|0
|118
|Sydney Arnim
|Utopia
|120
|0
|120
|Baily Bohuslaz
|Moulton
|122
|0
|122
|Kaylee French
|Ackerly Sands
|127
|0
|127
|Journey Sorrell
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|128
|0
|128
|Ashley McDonald
|Utopia
|128
|0
|128
|Addison Walker
|Briscoe Fort Elliott
|129
|0
|129
|T Meisetschleager
|Moulton
|131
|0
|131
|Mercedes Manzano
|Moulton
|132
|0
|132
|Cambrie Marshal
|Matador Motley County
|135
|0
|135
|Lilee Jahn
|Moulton
|138
|0
|138
|Emily Jameson
|Matador Motley County
|139
|0
|139
2A Girls Course: Roy Kizer Golf Course// Yardage: 5,018// Par: 71
2A Girls Team Results
|School
|Players
|Day 1 Score
|Day 2 Score
|Total Score
|Notes
|Memphis
|Kaitlyn Mills, Alexis Cervantes, Baylee Blaydes, Jill Lindsey, Maycee Blaydes
|343
|0
|343
|Forsan
|Sierra Darling, Alysa Le, Alexis Stercks, Jillian Jones, Razyl Yanez
|348