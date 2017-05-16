Hess-Header Banner
UIL – Golf

2017 UIL Golf State Tournament Results
Conferences 1A-6A Girls Round 1 – May 15-16, 2017

1A Girls Course: Lions Municipal Golf Course// Yardage: 4,931// Par: 71
1A Girls Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes
Blanket Kenzie Tidwell, Cassie Furry, Emily Furry, Marki Kinkade 382 0 382
Utopia Ashley McDonald, Sydney Arnim, Calsey Kay, Kristen Cox, Mikaela Loman 392 0 392
Tioga Brittany Barnett, Destini Maness, Demi Wilson, Peyton Moore, Emily Adlof 404 0 404
Iredell Savanna Potter, Kyra Coffell, Hannah Fowler, Madison Ogburn, Ally Johnson 405 0 405
Happy Alisa Talley, Kenna Bryan, Macee Johnson, Kadyn Hunt, Sadie Bow 406 0 406
Bronte India Chumrey, Kaily Torres, Payton Arrott, Baily Torres, Darby Duncan 411 0 411
Briscoe Fort Elliott Addison Walker, Journey Sorrell, McKinley Begert, Tatum Meadows, Shaley Goad 414 0 414
Robert Lee Jaycee Crisp, Autumn Ramon, Aimee Zimmermann, Megan Grantham, Kelby Clawson 416 0 416
Ackerly Sands Kaylee French, Alexis Gonzalez, Mattie Grumbles, Reagan Hamlin 429 0 429
Knippa Avery Willis, Rebekah Ramirez, Victoria Davis, Hailey Cook 439 0 439
Matador Motley County Emily Jameson, Cambrie Marshal, Autumn Woolsey, Sierra Jameson 465 0 465
Moulton Lilee Jahn, Mercedes Manzano, T Meisetschleager, Baily Bohuslaz, Mandy Mitchon 492 0 492

 

1A Girls Individual Results

Name School Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes
Skylar Mast Richards 78 0 78
Shaley Goad Briscoe Fort Elliott 80 0 80
Marki Kinkade Blanket 81 0 81
Mikaela Loman Utopia 81 0 81
Sierra Jameson Matador Motley County 84 0 84
Kristen Cox Utopia 86 0 86
Kelby Clawson Robert Lee 88 0 88
Ally Johnson Iredell 90 0 90
Darby Duncan Bronte 93 0 93
Emily Adlof Tioga 94 0 94
Merrit Mitchell White Deer 94 0 94
Tatum Meadows Briscoe Fort Elliott 95 0 95
Reagan Hamlin Ackerly Sands 95 0 95
Logan Wood Garden City 97 0 97
Sadie Bow Happy 98 0 98
Peyton Moore Tioga 98 0 98
Hailey Cook Knippa 99 0 99
Addi Harris Happy 99 0 99
Hannah Bunch Lipan 99 0 99
Cassie Furry Blanket 100 0 100
Emily Furry Blanket 100 0 100
Demi Wilson Tioga 100 0 100
Kadyn Hunt Happy 101 0 101
Kenzie Tidwell Blanket 101 0 101
Mattie Grumbles Ackerly Sands 101 0 101
Kamree Lewis Richland Springs 101 0 101
Maycee Webb Leakey 101 0 101
Bryn Arnold Spur 101 0 101
Madison Ogburn Iredell 102 0 102
Macee Johnson Happy 103 0 103
Megan Grantham Robert Lee 103 0 103
Kenny Bryan Happy 104 0 104
Baily Torres Bronte 104 0 104
Sloane Bratcher Veribest 104 0 104
Payton Arrott Bronte 105 0 105
Calsey Kay Utopia 105 0 105
Hannah Fowler Iredell 105 0 105
Alexis Gonzalez Ackerly Sands 106 0 106
Autumn Woolsey Matador Motley County 107 0 107
Mandy Mitchon Moulton 107 0 107
Kyra Coffell Iredell 108 0 108
Kaily Torres Bronte 109 0 109
Alisa Talley Happy 110 0 110
Aimee Zimmermann Robert Lee 110 0 110
McKinley Begert Briscoe Fort Elliott 111 0 111
Savanna Potter Iredell 111 0 111
Destini Maness Tioga 112 0 112
Victoria Davis Knippa 112 0 112
Rebekah Ramirez Knippa 113 0 113
Autumn Ramon Robert Lee 115 0 115
Avery Willis Knippa 115 0 115
Hope Phipps Forestburg 115 0 115
Jaycee Crisp Robert Lee 117 0 117
Brittany Barnett Tioga 117 0 117
India Chumrey Bronte 118 0 118
Brianna Webb Leakey 118 0 118
Talyn Brown Gordon 118 0 118
Sydney Arnim Utopia 120 0 120
Baily Bohuslaz Moulton 122 0 122
Kaylee French Ackerly Sands 127 0 127
Journey Sorrell Briscoe Fort Elliott 128 0 128
Ashley McDonald Utopia 128 0 128
Addison Walker Briscoe Fort Elliott 129 0 129
T Meisetschleager Moulton 131 0 131
Mercedes Manzano Moulton 132 0 132
Cambrie Marshal Matador Motley County 135 0 135
Lilee Jahn Moulton 138 0 138
Emily Jameson Matador Motley County 139 0 139

 

2A Girls Course: Roy Kizer Golf Course// Yardage: 5,018// Par: 71

2A Girls Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes
Memphis Kaitlyn Mills, Alexis Cervantes, Baylee Blaydes, Jill Lindsey, Maycee Blaydes 343 0 343
Forsan Sierra Darling, Alysa Le, Alexis Stercks, Jillian Jones, Razyl Yanez 348

