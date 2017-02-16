UIL Hears Big Sandy and Mt Vernon

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes, hear an appeal of ejection from a contest and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

The UIL granted Chilton High School its appeal of sanctions that its district executive committee issued. The State Executive Committee determined that the action taken by the school was sufficient punishment for student violations.

Student-athletes from Mansfield Legacy High School, Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School, and El Paso Coronado High School were denied appeals for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous decision of the district executive committees.

The UIL granted a student-athlete from Klein High School a request for varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, the UIL determined that the student did not change schools for athletic purposes.

Big Sandy High School coach Larry Minter was granted his appeal of an ejection from a contest and will not have any penalties.

Mt Vernon High School and Mount Vernon coaches Brad Floyd, and Joe Thomas were found to have violated rules related to the off-season and non-school participation regulations. The UIL issued Coach Floyd a public reprimand, three years probation, a suspension for the first five games of next basketball season and required additional training of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules. The committee issued Coach Joe Thomas a public reprimand, one-year probation and required additional training of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules. The UIL issued Mt Vernon High School a public reprimand and two years probation.

In other action, Edinburg Vela High School self-reported the use of an ineligible player in 11 boys basketball district games and was denied an appeal to overturn the forfeitures. The committee determined that the school did not exercise sufficient diligence in determining the eligibility of the student-athlete and Edinburg Vela High School will have to forfeit 11 contests.