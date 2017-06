AUSTIN—The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Tuesday to make decisions on proposed rule changes in UIL academics, athletics, music and policy.

All approved proposals are at the following link http://www.uiltexas.org/files/media/2017JuneCouncilActions.pdf

Plans will go into effect on the date indicated at the bottom of each project, and the Commissioner of Education must approve amendments passed by the UIL Legislative Council before they may take effect.