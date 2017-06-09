UIL Legislative Council To Meet

AUSTIN, TX— The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council will convene Tuesday (Jun 13) at the Austin Marriott North Hotel in Round Rock to review UIL rules and vote on proposed rule changes.

The UIL Legislative Council will hear testimony from interested parties and consider changes in UIL policy beginning at 8:00 am, while the standing committees on academics, music, and athletics will meet at approximately 10:40 am. The standing committee meeting on policy will follow the athletics committee meeting.

After committee meetings, the full Legislative Council will reconvene at 2:00 pm to vote on proposals discussed in the Standing Committees and deliberate on other topics. The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments passed by the UIL Legislative Council before they may take effect.

The 32-member Legislative Council is composed of school administrators from each of the four regions within the six UIL conferences, and eight at-large members, two from each of the four UIL regions. The chair of the Legislative Council is responsible for the appointment of the eight at-large members.

The Council’s duties include hearing proposals and passing amendments to the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, amending or adopting contest rules and appointing standing and ad hoc committees.

A full agenda for the UIL Legislative Council Meeting is on the UIL website at the following link http://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/Legislative_Council_Agenda.pdf

The UIL Legislative Council Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend