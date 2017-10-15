UIL Legislative Council to Meet

AUSTIN, TX— The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council will convene Sunday and Monday (Oct 15-16) at the Austin Marriott North Hotel in Round Rock to review UIL rules and vote on proposed rule changes.

The UIL Legislative Council meets annually to hear testimony from interested parties and consider changes in UIL policy.

Standing Committees will discuss proposals made during the public hearing, and then, if approved, presented to the entire Legislative Council for consideration. The Commissioner of Education must adopt amendments passed by the UIL Legislative Council before they may take effect.

The 32-member Legislative Council is composed of school administrators from each of the four regions within the six UIL conferences, and eight at-large members, two from each of the four UIL regions. The chair of the Legislative Council is responsible for the appointment of the eight at-large members.

The Council’s duties include hearing proposals and passing amendments to the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, amending or adopting contest rules and appointing standing and select committees.

A full agenda for the UIL Legislative Council Meeting is on the UIL website at the following link: http://www.uiltexas.org/policy/league-governance/meetings. Proposed rule changes considered at this meeting are on the UIL website at the following link: http://www.uiltexas.org/policy/league-governance/proposals.

The UIL Legislative Council Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.