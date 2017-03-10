UIL Mariachi State Festival Information

AUSTIN, TX— Mariachi ensembles from across the state will compete for top honors at the 2017 UIL State Mariachi Festival on March 10-11 at Southwest High School in San Antonio.

This is the second year of the state mariachi contest pilot, and 71 mariachi schools will perform at the state festival this year.

Tickets for the State Mariachi Festival are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchase online through Tik-a-Tap or at the door.

Schedule:

Session 1: Friday, March 10

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Schools: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, Falfurrias, San Diego, Presidio, Hebbronville, Mathis, Hidalgo Early College, Corpus Christi West Oso, Rio Grande City Grulla, Robstown, Zapata, Port Isabel, Somerset, Kingsville King, Burbank, San Antonio Brackenridge, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, San Antonio Jefferson, San Angelo Lake View, Rio Grande City, San Antonio Southwest, PSJA Jefferson

Session 2: Saturday, March 11

8 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Schools:

El Paso Bowie, Bryan, Mission Sharyland Pioneer, Texas City, Lubbock, Sharyland, Laredo Cigarroa, Dallas Molina, Pharr Valley View, Laredo Nixon, Houston Northside, Donna, Laredo Martin, Edcouch-Elsa, Donna North, Fort Worth North Side, PSJA Southwest, Roma, El Paso Eastlake, Fort Worth Polytechnic

Session 3: Saturday, March 11

2:45 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Schools: El Paso El Dorado, Fort Worth Paschal, El Paso Socorro, Houston Performing and Visual Arts, South Grand Prairie, PSJA North, Houston Math Science & Tech, Grand Prairie, PSJA Memorial, Edinburg North, Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy, Laredo United, Edinburg, La Joya, Laredo United South, Edinburg Vela, La Joya Palmview, San Marcos, Edinburg Economedes, McAllen, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, Odessa, McAllen Rowe, Kyle Lehman, South San Antonio, Eagle Pass, Los Fresnos, Del Rio, Northside Holmes

Mr. Video will provide a live webcast of the State Mariachi Festival. A full schedule can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/music/state-mariachi-festival.