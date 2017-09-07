UIL Medical Advisory Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX— The Medical Advisory Committee of the University Interscholastic League, serving as a permanent advisory committee to the UIL Legislative Council, will meet Sunday (Sep 10) at 9:00 am at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock.

The Committee will address concerns and issues regarding students’ health and safety. Any recommendations from the Committee must be approved by the UIL Legislative Council and the Commissioner of Education before becoming policy. An agenda for Sunday’s meeting is at the following link: http://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/MAC_Agenda_Sept_2017.pdf

The Medical Advisory Committee Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.