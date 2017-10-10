UIL Meeting Results On Paris Chisum

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

A student-athlete from New Caney High School was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

A student-athlete from Paris Chisum High School received a two-year suspension from all UIL activities for fighting with opponents. The student-athlete will be eligible for an appeal hearing with the State Executive Committee after one calendar year from the incident.