UIL Meeting Results

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes.

The board granted student-athletes from Kaufman and Sweetwater High Schools appeals for varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, they determined that these students did not change schools for athletic purposes.

Student-athletes from Aledo High School and Dallas Wilson High School were denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

Sulphur Springs ISD canceled their hearing scheduled Wednesday.