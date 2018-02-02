UIL Meets With Avinger And Yantis

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 5 at the UIL Building, 1701 Manor Rd., Austin to discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of Monday’s hearing follows.

HEARING (AA)

1:00 p.m. AA. Consideration of Penalties for Violations of Section 50(a)(3) Student Violations, Section 51(b)(1) School District Personnel Violations, and Section 52(b) UIL School Violations.

1. Coach David Schubert

2. Coach Mike McMinn

3. Avinger High School

4. Yantis High School

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.