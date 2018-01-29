UIL Reclassification and Realignment Information

AUSTIN – The biennial University Interscholastic League reclassification and realignment for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school year’s releases are Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9:00 am. CST. The new alignments, established by enrollment figures submitted to the UIL by its member schools in October, will serve as the football and basketball districts for the next two school years.

The UIL has posted the 2018 reclassification and realignment policies and procedures on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.

Reclassification and realignment districts and information will release through an electronic press release at 9:00 am. Thursday to media on the UIL press release recipient list. The report will also be available online via the UIL website at www.uiltexas.org, and at the 20 Regional Education Centers across the state.

The League released the conference cutoff numbers before releasing the full realignment. These numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including the divisional cutoffs for football. The conference cutoff numbers are as follows:

Conference Cutoffs

6A 2190 and above 253 schools (Basketball); 252 schools (Football)

5A 1150 – 2189 254 schools (Basketball); 253 schools (Football)

4A 505 – 1149 191 schools (Basketball); 183 schools (Football)

3A 225 – 504 232 schools (Basketball); 211 schools (Football)

2A 105 – 224 198 schools (Basketball); 187 schools (Football)

1A 104.9 and below 211 schools (Basketball); 142 schools (Football)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

5A Division I 1840 – 2189 126 schools

5A Division II 1150 – 1839 127 schools

4A Division I 790 – 1149 93 schools

4A Division II 505 – 789 90 schools

3A Division I 335 – 504 106 schools

3A Division II 225 – 334 105 schools

2A Division I 161.5 – 224 94 schools

2A Division II 105 – 161.4 93 schools

1A Division I 55.5 – 104.9 73 schools

1A Division II 55 and below 69 schools

Preliminary enrollments were also released to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. They are at http://www.uiltexas.org/files/alignments/RR_2018-20_Conference.pdf

Fox Sports Southwest will also reveal the reclassification and realignment at 9:00 am February 1, on a special episode of the High School Spotlight hosted by Craig Way. The show will be dedicated solely to reclassification and realignment issues, both debuting the new district alignments and discussing the realignment process with UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Director of Athletics Dr. Susan Elza, and UIL Deputy Director Dr. Jamey Harrison.