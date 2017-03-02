UIL Referendum Ballot Results

AUSTIN, TX—The results of the 2017 UIL referendum ballot are in, and superintendents across the state approved two measures. Conference 5A football will change to a split conference format and the number of allowable tournaments and meets for all sports except football has been restored.

Conference 5A superintendents voted 144 to 77 for a split conference format in football. Teams will be placed in divisions based on enrollment for the entire alignment period, instead of the current format that divides them in the playoffs. This change will go into effect for the 2018-2020 alignment. Conferences 1A-4A currently utilized the split conference format.

Superintendents voted to restore allowable tournaments and meet for all sports except for football by a vote of 575 to 424 across all six (1A-6-A) conferences. Beginning on August 1, 2017, the number of tournaments and meets will return to three tournaments for team sports, excluding football, and eight events for individual sports. The Legislative Council voted to reduce the number of tournaments and meets previously reduced in 2012.

In October 2016, the UIL Legislative Council placed these items on a referendum ballot. The full referendum vote results can be found here: http://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/Spring-2017-Referendum-Ballot.pdf