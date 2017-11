UIL Regional Football Playoffs

Region II, Regional Football

Longview vs Klein Collins at Waco McLane, Sat 2:00 pm

Lufkin vs Spring Westfield at Porter, Sat 1:30 pm

Liberty-Eylau vs Kaufman at Royse City Fri 7:30 pm

Carthage vs Silsbee at Lufkin Fri 7:30 pm

Henderson vs Kilgore at Longview Pirate Stadium Fri 7:00 pm

Gilmer vs Melissa at Mesq Memorial Fri 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove vs Celina at Sulphur Springs Fri 7:00 pm

Commerce vs Kemp at Emory Fri 7:30 pm

New Diana vs Jacksboro at Frisco Ford Thu 7:00 pm

West Rusk vs Newton at Tatum Fri 7:30 pm

Waskom vs Garrison at Carthage Fri 7:30 pm

Rivercrest vs Centerville at Athens Fri 7:30 pm

San Augustine vs Carlisle at Carthage Sat 6:00 pm

Tenaha vs Iola at Palestine Fri 7:00 pm

Union Hill vs Tioga at Pattonville Fri 7:30 pm