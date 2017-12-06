UIL Resluts For Howe And Sulphur Springs

UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

Hawley High School coach David O’Shields was denied an appeal of an ejection from a contest and issued the automatic penalty of a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training.

The UIL granted appeals for student-athletes from Sulphur Springs High School and Pasadena Rayburn High School for varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, the committee determined that these students did not change schools for athletic purposes.

Student-athletes from Howe High School, Hudson High School, and Nederland Highland School were denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.