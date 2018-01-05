UIL Spirit State Championships Information

AUSTIN — The 2018 UIL Spirit State Championships pilot program will be Thursday through Saturday (Jan 11-13) at the Fort Worth Convention Center. It marks the third time the UIL has sponsored a Spirit Championship.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 11

Conference 1A, 2A, 3A: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

COED: Preliminary Divisions

Friday, January 12

Conference 4A & 5AD2: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Conference 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions

COED: Finals Competition

Saturday, January 13

Conference 5AD1 & 6AD1: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

Conference 6AD2: Preliminary Divisions & Finals Competition

A complete schedule can be found here at http://www.uiltexas.org/spirit/spirit-state-championships/schedule

Tickets: All seating is general admission. Ticket prices: Adults $15 and Students $10 per session; All-Session Pass $45; All-Session Coaches’ Ticket $40 (must have Texas Girls Coaches’ Association membership card).

Live Webcast: NFHS Network will provide a live webcast of the UIL Spirit State Championship from the Fort Worth Convention Center. Fans, family, and alumni unable to attend can watch the UIL Spirit State Championships live online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil.