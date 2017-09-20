UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results



AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and issue penalties for UIL rule violations.

A student-athlete from Premont High School was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

The UIL granted appeals for student-athletes from South Garland High School and Wolfforth Frenship High School for varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, the board determined that these students did not change schools for athletic purposes.

The UIL gave the Fort Worth Dunbar High School football team a public reprimand and two years’ probation for fighting with opponents.

The UIL gave public reprimands to Cushing and Hawkins High School’s football teams and placed both on two years’ probation for fighting with opponents. Also, the UIL gave a public reprimand, two years’ probation, and a one-game suspension to, Cushing High School Coach Marlon Garrett and Hawkins High School Coach Derrick Conde.