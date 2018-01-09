UIL State Executive Committee Meeting Results

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to hand down decisions on penalties for UIL rule violations.

The committee issued a student from Kerrville Tivy High School a two-game suspension, a public reprimand, and placed the student on probation for the remainder of the girl’s basketball season.

The photo is provided by @SportsDayHS who reported the suspension and probation came after a blindsided hit that caused a concussion. It occurred in a girls’ basketball tournament last November.