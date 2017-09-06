UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX— The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Wednesday (Sep 6) at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.

HEARING (AA-DD)

9:05 a.m. AA. Hutto High School: Appeal of District 19-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 9:50 a.m. BB. Tatum High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Coach Ashley Martin. 10:20 a.m. CC. Springtown High School: Appeal of District 7-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes. 11:05 a.m. DD. New Caney Porter High School: Appeal of District 21-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting and all interested parties are welcome to attend.