UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX— The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am on Wednesday (Sep 6) at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.
A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.
HEARING (AA-DD)
|9:05 a.m.
|AA.
|Hutto High School: Appeal of District 19-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
|9:50 a.m.
|BB.
|Tatum High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Coach Ashley Martin.
|10:20 a.m.
|CC.
|Springtown High School: Appeal of District 7-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
|11:05 a.m.
|DD.
|New Caney Porter High School: Appeal of District 21-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.
The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting and all interested parties are welcome to attend.