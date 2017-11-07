UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX— The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 8:30 am. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Courtyard Austin Pflugerville, 16100 Impact Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660, to determine the eligibility of student-athletes.

A schedule for tomorrow’s hearing follows.

HEARINGS (AA-GG)

8:35 a.m. – AA. – Howe High School: Appeal of District 10-3A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

9:20 a.m. – BB. – Aledo High School: Appeal of District 6-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:05 a.m. – CC. – Dallas Wilson High School: Appeal of District 12-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:50 a.m. – DD. – Kaufman High School: Appeal of District 8-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

12:45 p.m. – EE. – Edna High School: Appeal of District 14-3A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1:30 p.m. – FF. – Sulphur Springs High School: Appeal of District 16-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

2:15 p.m. – GG. – Sweetwater High School: Appeal of District 2-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.