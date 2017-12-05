UIL – News

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.

9:05 a.m. – AA. Howe High School: Appeal of District 10-3A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

9:50 a.m. – BB. Sulphur Springs High School: Appeal of District 16-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

10:35 a.m. – CC. Hudson High School: Appeal of District 21-4A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

11:20 a.m. – DD. Hawley High School: Section 1208(i)(1), Ejection from a Contest, Coach David O’Shields.

12:45 p.m. – EE. Pasadena Rayburn High School: Appeal of District 22-6A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

1:30 p.m. – FF. Nederland High School: Appeal of District 22-5A Executive Committee Decision Regarding Eligibility of a Student Athlete, Section 443, Changing Schools for Athletic Purposes.

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.

UIL Robotics State Championships Information

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2017 UIL Robotics State Championships: the ‘BEST Division’ pilot program will take place Thursday through Saturday (Dec 7-9) at the Dr. Pepper Arena in Frisco, Texas, and on the campus of The University of Texas at Dallas. The UIL is in its third year of sponsoring robotics competitions, and this week’s event marks the second year of the BEST Division championship.

The UIL Robotics: the ‘BEST Division’ championships will be on BEST Award scoring by the participating teams, which includes head-to-head robot competition, as well as exhibits and marketing presentations.

More information on the UIL Robotics State Championships can be found online at http://www.uiltexas.org/academics/stem/robotics.

Team exhibits and marketing presentations will take place at UT-Dallas on Thursday and Friday. Robot matches will take place at Dr. Pepper Arena on Friday and Saturday. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, December 7

Team check-in and setup at both venues, judging of marketing presentations begin

Friday, December 8

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Team Exhibit and Marketing Presentation Judging concludes (UT-Dallas)

3:00 PM Driver’s Meeting (Dr. Pepper Arena)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Robot Seeding Matches (Dr. Pepper Arena)

Saturday, December 9 (all activities at Dr. Pepper Arena)

8:30 AM Opening Ceremony and Parade of Teams

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Robot Seeding Matches continue

2:00 PM Wildcard Match

2:45 PM Semifinal Matches

3:45 PM Championship Matches

4:15 PM Awards Ceremony

A full list of state qualifiers can be found online at http://www.bestoftexasrobotics.org/2017-advancing-teams.html.