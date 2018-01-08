UIL State Executive Committee To Meet

AUSTIN, TX — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9 at the Austin Marriott North in Round Rock to discuss alleged rule violations.

A schedule of tomorrow’s hearings follows.

HEARING (AA)

9:05 a.m. AA. Kerrville Tivy High School: Referral from District 26-5A Executive Committee for Consideration of Penalties for Violations of Section 50(a)(3), Student Violations

The State Executive Committee meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.