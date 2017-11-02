UIL State Marching Band Competition

UIL State Marching Band Contest Information

AUSTIN, TX— Bands from across the state will compete for top honors in the 2017 UIL State Marching Band Championships to be held November 6-8 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Schedule:

Monday, November 6

8:00 a.m. 1A Prelims

1:30 p.m. 1A Finals

4:00 p.m. 2A Prelims

Tuesday, November 7

9:00 a.m. 2A Finals

12:00 p.m. 3A Prelims

7:15 p.m. 3A Finals

Wednesday, November 8

8:00 a.m. 5A Prelims

7:45 p.m. 5A Finals

Single-session tickets for the State Marching Band Championships are $19 for adults and $14 for students. Double session tickets, which includes prelims and finals for a given conference are $30 for adults and $24 for students. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the gate. The box office will open one hour, 30 minutes before the first performance. Access to a live video feed will be through http://www.box5tv.com/uil/ for $10.00 for a single session pass and $18 for a double session pass.

Nationally recognized judges who have distinguished themselves as band directors and music educators will serve as adjudicators.

Conference 1A participants include the following high schools: Booker, Bronte, Cross Plains, Earth-Springlake, Eden, May, Nueces Canyon, Ropes, Rotan, Santa Anna, Throckmorton, Water Valley, White Deer, Whiteface.

Conference 2A participants include the following high schools: Clarksville, Falls City, Forsan, Ganado, Harper, Honey Grove, Irion County, Kerens, New Deal, Olney, Panhandle, Sabinal, Seymour, Shiner, Sundown, Timpson, Union Grove, Valley Mills.

Conference 3A participants include the following high schools: Cameron Yoe, Canadian, Clifton, Clyde, Crane, Farmersville, Holliday, Howe, Industrial, Luling, Mineola, New Boston, New Diana, Odem, Queen City, Santa Gertrudis Academy, Santa Rosa, Tolar, Troy, Whitesboro.

Conference 5A participants include the following high schools: Aledo, Austin, Birdville, Brownsville Lopez, Bryan, Cedar Park, Clint Horizon, Crosby, Dallas Highland Park, Dripping Springs, El Paso Bel Air, El Paso Del Valle, El Paso Hanks, Forney, Fort Worth Southwest, Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Wakeland, Georgetown, Leander Rouse, Lewisville The Colony, Lubbock, Lumberton, McCallum, Mesquite Poteet, New Caney Porter, Prosper, Rio Grande City, Richland, Roma, Sharyland, Sharyland Pioneer, Tomball, Tomball Memorial, Waxahachie, Willis.

For more information, or to see results during the contests, please refer to the UIL Music Website.