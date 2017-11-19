UIL State Volleyball All-Tournament Teams

GARLAND, TX — The 2017 University Interscholastic League Volleyball State All-Tournament Teams, as selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.
* – Indicates championship game MVP selected by the media.
Conference 1A
Kristen Stilley* Jr. Bronte
Alyssa Sallee Sr. Bronte
Hannah Shields Sr. Blum
Gentrye Munden Sr. Blum
Chloe Cowan Jr. D’Hanis
Erica Airheart Sr. Trinidad
Conference 2A
Haley Vaughn* Sr. Crawford
Anne Williams So. Crawford
Morgan Claxton Sr. Crawford
Tatum Nevill So. Iola
Kyndal Coufal So. Burton
Lauren Castles Sr. Archer City
Conference 3A
Amaya Brown* Jr. Goliad
Savannah Shaw Sr. Goliad
Skylar Allen Jr. Callisburg
Macie Satterwhite Jr. Callisburg
Jessica Rabius Sr. East Bernard
Jordyn Todd Jr. Boyd
Conference 4A
Anna Gadway* Jr. Needville
Hayden Smyers Sr. Needville
Kaitlyn Kovarcik Sr. Needville
Mariah Hesslegesser So. Argyle
Jenna Lyons Sr. Liberty Hill
Logan Smith Jr. Glen Rose
Conference 5A
Ciera Hecht* Jr. Prosper
Madison Whitmire Jr. Prosper
E’Ian McCall Sr. Leander Rouse
Maddie Sheehan Sr. Leander Rouse
Bethany Clapp Sr. CC Tuloso-Midway
Allegra Rivas Sr. Aledo
Conference 6A
Adanna Rollins* Sr. Lewisville Hebron
Annie Benbow Sr. Lewisville Hebron
Emma Clothier Jr. Lewisville Hebron
Ally Batenhorst Fr. Katy Seven Lakes
Aspen Thompson Sr. Northside O’Connor
Sophie Walls Sr. Conroe The Woodlands