UIL Tennis Tournament

2017 UIL Tennis State Tournament

Date: May 18 – 19, 2017

Site: Mitchell Tennis Center and Omar Smith Instructional Tennis Courts, Texas A&M University

Tickets: $12-Adult; $7-Student; $20 All-Tournament

Parking:

Parking will be available in lots 100e, 100f, and 100g next to the tennis facility for $5. Please do not park in spots marked with cones.

Pairings: State Tennis Tournament pairings are on the UIL website at http://www.uiltexas.org/tennis/state/brackets

Schedule:

Thursday, May 18 – Texas A&M University, College Station

QUARTERFINALS

8:00 AM

6A Boys Singles

5A Boys Singles

4A Boys Singles

3A Boys Singles

2A Boys Singles

1A Boys Singles

6A Girls Singles

9:00 AM

5A Girls Singles

4A Girls Singles

9:30 AM

3A Girls Singles

2A Girls Singles

10:00 AM

1A Girls Singles

6A Boys Doubles

5A Boys Doubles

10:30 AM

4A Boys Doubles

3A Boys Doubles

11:00 AM

2A Boys Doubles

1A Boys Doubles

11:30 AM

6A Girls Doubles

5A Girls Doubles

12:00 PM

4A Girls Doubles

3A Girls Doubles

2A Girls Doubles

12:30 PM

1A Girls Doubles

6A Mixed Doubles

1:00 PM

5A Mixed Doubles

4A Mixed Doubles

1:30 PM

3A Mixed Doubles

2A Mixed Doubles

1A Mixed Doubles

Thursday, May 18 – Texas A&M University, College Station

SEMIFINALS

2:00 PM

6A Boys Singles

5A Boys Singles

4A Boys Singles

3A Boys Singles

2:30 PM

2A Boys Singles

1A Boys Singles

6A Girls Singles

5A Girls Singles

3:00 PM

4A Girls Singles

3A Girls Singles

2A Girls Singles

1A Girls Singles

3:30 PM

6A Boys Doubles

5A Boys Doubles

4A Boys Doubles

3A Boys Doubles

4:00 PM

2A Boys Doubles

1A Boys Doubles

6A Girls Doubles

5A Girls Doubles

4:30 PM

4A Girls Doubles

3A Girls Doubles

2A Girls Doubles

1A Girls Doubles

5:00 PM

6A Mixed Doubles

5A Mixed Doubles

4A Mixed Doubles

5:30 PM

3A Mixed Doubles

2A Mixed Doubles

1A Mixed Doubles

Friday, May 19 – Texas A&M University, College Station

FINALS

8:30 AM

6A Boys Singles

5A Boys Singles

4A Boys Singles

3A Boys Singles

2A Boys Singles

1A Boys Singles

6A Girls Singles

5A Girls Singles

4A Girls Singles

10:00 AM

3A Girls Singles

2A Girls Singles

1A Girls Singles

6A Boys Doubles

5A Boys Doubles

4A Boys Doubles

3A Boys Doubles

2A Boys Doubles

1A Boys Doubles

12:00 PM

6A Girls Doubles

5A Girls Doubles

4A Girls Doubles

3A Girls Doubles

2A Girls Doubles

1A Girls Doubles

6A Mixed Doubles

5A Mixed Doubles

4A Mixed Doubles

1:45 PM

3A Mixed Doubles

2A Mixed Doubles

1A Mixed Doubles